Ether Zero Reaches Market Cap of $2.06 Million (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, DigiFinex, Hotbit and EXX. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $46,165.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.16 or 0.01825312 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00063112 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,087,626 coins and its circulating supply is 167,058,213 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org.

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Cryptopia, Hotbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

