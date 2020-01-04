Ethereum Cash (ECASH) Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges

Ethereum Cash (CURRENCY:ECASH) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. Ethereum Cash has a market capitalization of $48,716.00 and $8.00 worth of Ethereum Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Cash has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00187117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.60 or 0.01464299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121749 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ethereum Cash

Ethereum Cash’s genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Cash’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,100,000 tokens. Ethereum Cash’s official website is www.ethereumcash.technology. Ethereum Cash’s official Twitter account is @EthereumCash_.

Ethereum Cash Token Trading

Ethereum Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

