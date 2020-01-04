Ethereum Classic 1-Day Volume Tops $799.87 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00062399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTrade.im, HBUS, Poloniex and Exmo. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $532.77 million and approximately $799.87 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.25 or 0.01815221 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, QBTC, BitForex, CPDAX, Coinnest, Instant Bitex, LiteBit.eu, FCoin, Gate.io, ZB.COM, EXX, Kraken, Bitbns, Bit-Z, Exrates, Bithumb, BTC Markets, BTC Trade UA, Exmo, OKEx, CoinEgg, LBank, Korbit, Indodax, ChaoEX, Bittrex, Coinone, Coinhub, OKCoin International, Poloniex, Gatehub, Cryptomate, Coinut, CoinExchange, ABCC, RightBTC, BigONE, BTC-Alpha, Binance, CoinTiger, Ovis, Koineks, C-CEX, Coinsuper, Crex24, BCEX, Huobi, Bitfinex, BtcTrade.im, YoBit, Liquid, CoinBene, C2CX, Coinbase Pro, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Coinroom, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bitsane, HBUS, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

