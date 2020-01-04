Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $4.88 on Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $4.88 or 0.00065000 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Gatehub, Kucoin and Bitsane. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $567.40 million and approximately $890.05 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.01814903 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, BTC Markets, FCoin, CoinEx, ABCC, CoinBene, Bitbns, Coinut, BCEX, C-CEX, Stocks.Exchange, BigONE, Upbit, YoBit, Coinroom, Indodax, RightBTC, Coinone, Bitfinex, CoinTiger, Coinnest, Bittrex, BitForex, Bitsane, EXX, Kraken, HBUS, Korbit, OKEx, Exrates, Kucoin, ZB.COM, Instant Bitex, Huobi, OKCoin International, Binance, LBank, BTC Trade UA, HitBTC, C2CX, ChaoEX, Gatehub, LiteBit.eu, Koineks, Coinhub, Bibox, BTC-Alpha, Crex24, CoinExchange, Bithumb, QBTC, Coinbase Pro, Bit-Z, Poloniex, Coinsuper, Exmo, Cryptopia, CPDAX, Cryptomate, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Liquid and Ovis. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

