Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded up 162.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 189.9% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $147,144.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Token Store and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.04 or 0.05907586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029865 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002090 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035778 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

ETGP is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,874,571,479 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

