Ethereum Gold Project Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 191.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 203% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store and Hotbit. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $150,586.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00039422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.38 or 0.05963461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029497 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036285 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001266 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,874,571,479 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

