EtherGem (EGEM) Market Capitalization Reaches $49,779.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. EtherGem has a total market cap of $49,779.00 and $6,019.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EtherGem has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00186922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.95 or 0.01476499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00123103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024648 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io.

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

