Ethos (ETHOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $482,296.00

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, Ethos has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Ethos has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethos alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00039122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $443.75 or 0.05905397 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029186 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036081 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001924 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001246 BTC.

About Ethos

Ethos (CRYPTO:ETHOS) is a token. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io. Ethos’ official website is www.ethos.io.

Buying and Selling Ethos

Ethos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.