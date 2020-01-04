EUNO (EUNO) Price Tops $0.0063

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. EUNO has a total market cap of $191,182.00 and $29.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EUNO has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One EUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 33,984,227 coins and its circulating supply is 30,489,520 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

