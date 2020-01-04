EvenCoin (EVN) Price Reaches $0.0089 on Major Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $279,266.00 and $406,050.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006233 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00047520 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00333998 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013553 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003225 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014395 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009783 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

