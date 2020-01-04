Everipedia Hits One Day Volume of $245,996.00 (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $7.31 million and approximately $245,996.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, OTCBTC, DragonEX and Bancor Network. During the last week, Everipedia has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,007,574,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,050,434,622 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Bitfinex, BigONE and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

