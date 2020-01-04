EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Benchmark upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.94. 1,259,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.81 and a beta of 1.35. EXACT Sciences has a 52 week low of $62.62 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.03.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. EXACT Sciences’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,251,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,735.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the third quarter worth $221,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth $2,264,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the third quarter worth $4,885,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 15.5% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the third quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

