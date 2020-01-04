ExclusiveCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $266,817.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,817.00 and approximately $354.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0458 or 0.00000616 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and CoinExchange. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000480 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,828,301 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.