EXMO Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,292.00 (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $23,292.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMO Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00187074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.10 or 0.01465873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EXMO Coin Token Profile

EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,836,295,223 tokens and its circulating supply is 719,915,946 tokens. The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1. The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official.

EXMO Coin Token Trading

EXMO Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

