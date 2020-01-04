EXMR Market Capitalization Reaches $36.20 Million (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the dollar. EXMR has a total market cap of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001788 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000686 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About EXMR

EXMR (EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org.

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

