Exosis (EXO) Market Capitalization Reaches $56,113.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 31% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. During the last week, Exosis has traded 60.1% higher against the US dollar. Exosis has a total market cap of $56,113.00 and approximately $22,628.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,385.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.66 or 0.01822460 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.75 or 0.03055179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00583969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00686966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00063252 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 484,634 coins and its circulating supply is 319,634 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

