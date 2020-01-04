Expanse Price Tops $0.0255 on Top Exchanges (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a total market cap of $463,830.00 and $2,208.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, BiteBTC and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,197,785 coins and its circulating supply is 18,157,448 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC, YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

