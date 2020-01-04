EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

EXPGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

EXPGY stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.33.

About EXPERIAN PLC/ADR

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

