Extremely Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) Share Price

Media coverage about Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) has been trending extremely negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hudson’s Bay earned a news sentiment score of -4.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HBC shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudson’s Bay from a “tender” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$9.45 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, September 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.75 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

HBC stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.88. 350,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,022. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 913.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Hudson’s Bay has a 12-month low of C$6.22 and a 12-month high of C$10.76.

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported C($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.45) by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson’s Bay will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson’s Bay Company Profile

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.

