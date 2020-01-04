FABRK Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.75 Million (FAB)

FABRK (CURRENCY:FAB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. FABRK has a total market capitalization of $58.75 million and $1.13 million worth of FABRK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FABRK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and Bithumb Global. During the last seven days, FABRK has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00186922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.95 or 0.01476499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00039122 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00123103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024648 BTC.

FABRK Token Profile

FABRK (CRYPTO:FAB) is a token. FABRK’s total supply is 55,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,794,443,397 tokens. The official message board for FABRK is medium.com/@fabrknetwork. FABRK’s official Twitter account is @

. FABRK’s official website is www.fabrk.io.

Buying and Selling FABRK

FABRK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FABRK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FABRK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FABRK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

