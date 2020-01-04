Faceter (FACE) Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $24.68, $13.77 and $32.15. Faceter has a market cap of $473,993.00 and approximately $1,713.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Faceter has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Faceter alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00039122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $443.75 or 0.05905397 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029186 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036081 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001924 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

FACE is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter.

Faceter Coin Trading

Faceter can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $50.98, $13.77, $51.55, $10.39, $20.33, $18.94, $5.60, $24.43, $7.50, $24.68 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.