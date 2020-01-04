Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.48.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLMN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 117,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $748,107.72. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals in the third quarter worth $53,000. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 960,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 60,230 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 34.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 35.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 194,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLMN stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

