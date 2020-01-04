Fatcoin Market Cap Tops $2.12 Million (FAT)

Fatcoin (CURRENCY:FAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Fatcoin has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Fatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fatcoin has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Fatcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.67 or 0.05907637 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029591 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035928 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001944 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Fatcoin Token Profile

FAT is a token. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. Fatcoin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,655,308 tokens. Fatcoin’s official website is www.fatbtc.com. The Reddit community for Fatcoin is /r/Fatbtc. Fatcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fatcoin Token Trading

Fatcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fatcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fatcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fatcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

