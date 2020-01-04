Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Abcam (LON:ABC) Stock Price

News stories about Abcam (LON:ABC) have been trending positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Abcam earned a daily sentiment score of 2.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of LON:ABC traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,351 ($17.77). 252,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,233. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,357.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,274.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97. Abcam has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,047 ($13.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03).

Several research firms have recently commented on ABC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,144 ($15.05) to GBX 1,134 ($14.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($16.18) price target on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered Abcam to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,264 ($16.63).

In related news, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel sold 25,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,171 ($15.40), for a total transaction of £297,211.51 ($390,964.89).

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

