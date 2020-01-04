Feathercoin Hits Market Cap of $2.66 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, BX Thailand, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. Feathercoin has a market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $3,030.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 263,201,960 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange and QBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.