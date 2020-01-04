FedoraCoin (TIPS) Hits Market Cap of $230,627.00

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Gate.io. FedoraCoin has a total market cap of $230,627.00 and approximately $135.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FedoraCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00585568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011463 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010675 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000238 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin (TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FedoraCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FedoraCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FedoraCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.