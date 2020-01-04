Fetch.ai Price Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax, BiKi, Bitrabbit and Coinsuper. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $26.49 million and $8.93 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00039026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $443.25 or 0.05906176 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029115 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00035954 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001925 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 655,198,173 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, MXC, Bitbns, HitBTC, KuCoin, Coinall, Dcoin, BiKi, Bitrabbit, BitMax, Coinsuper, Korbit, Bittrex, IDEX, Binance, WazirX and BitAsset. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

