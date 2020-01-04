Fetch One Day Volume Reaches $5.64 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Fetch token can now be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges including WazirX and Binance. Fetch has a market capitalization of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.01 or 0.05954828 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029496 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001945 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Fetch Profile

Fetch is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

