FIBOS (FO) Price Hits $0.0108 on Major Exchanges

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One FIBOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges including LBank and Bitrabbit. FIBOS has a market cap of $11.44 million and $208,089.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FIBOS has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00187074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.10 or 0.01465873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,063,498,324 coins and its circulating supply is 1,059,319,691 coins. FIBOS’s official website is fibos.io. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @

FIBOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Bitrabbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIBOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIBOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIBOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

