Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

NYSE:FIS opened at $139.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.79. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a twelve month low of $99.46 and a twelve month high of $141.35. The stock has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,506 shares of company stock worth $5,496,544. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

