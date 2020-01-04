Financial Comparison: Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) vs. Booking (OTCMKTS:BKNG)

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Booking’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafbuyer Technologies $1.79 million 5.71 -$6.55 million N/A N/A Booking $14.53 billion 5.95 $4.00 billion $92.59 22.31

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 4.68, indicating that its stock price is 368% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booking has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Leafbuyer Technologies and Booking, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Booking 0 16 11 1 2.46

Booking has a consensus price target of $2,108.70, suggesting a potential upside of 2.09%. Given Booking’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Booking is more favorable than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Booking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafbuyer Technologies -380.44% -425.20% -157.37% Booking 29.05% 67.17% 20.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Booking shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Booking shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Booking beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, operates an online platform for cannabis deals and specials, and information that connects consumers with dispensaries. The company is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

