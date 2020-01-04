Financial Review: Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) versus Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bojangles and Wingstop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bojangles $547.44 million 1.10 $72.00 million $0.83 19.39 Wingstop $153.18 million 17.00 $21.72 million $0.84 105.26

Bojangles has higher revenue and earnings than Wingstop. Bojangles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wingstop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bojangles and Wingstop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bojangles 9.42% 9.95% 5.18% Wingstop 10.61% -9.95% 14.26%

Volatility and Risk

Bojangles has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wingstop has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bojangles and Wingstop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bojangles 0 0 0 0 N/A Wingstop 0 6 11 0 2.65

Wingstop has a consensus target price of $101.31, indicating a potential upside of 14.58%. Given Wingstop’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wingstop is more favorable than Bojangles.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Bojangles shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of Bojangles shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Wingstop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wingstop beats Bojangles on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bojangles

Bojangles', Inc. develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of July 1, 2018, the company operated 766 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 441 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States. Bojangles', Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

