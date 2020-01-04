Financial Review: Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) versus QAD (NASDAQ:QADA)

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) and QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of QAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.8% of QAD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cogent Communications and QAD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Communications $520.19 million 6.00 $28.67 million $0.63 105.86 QAD $333.02 million 3.15 $10.43 million $0.51 100.98

Cogent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than QAD. QAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogent Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cogent Communications and QAD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Communications 0 6 1 0 2.14 QAD 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cogent Communications currently has a consensus price target of $66.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.03%. QAD has a consensus price target of $59.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.21%. Given QAD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QAD is more favorable than Cogent Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Cogent Communications and QAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Communications 6.91% -21.84% 4.35% QAD -3.63% -0.01% -0.01%

Dividends

Cogent Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. QAD pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Cogent Communications pays out 406.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. QAD pays out 56.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cogent Communications has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Cogent Communications is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QAD has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats QAD on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of ‘last mile’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network, as well as offers voice services. The company operates 52 data centers. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturers' material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The company's QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

