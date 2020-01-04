Financial Survey: CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) versus Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) and Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Zendesk has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CHURCHILL CAP C/SH and Zendesk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHURCHILL CAP C/SH N/A N/A $1.24 million N/A N/A Zendesk $598.75 million 14.68 -$131.08 million ($0.95) -82.47

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zendesk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.5% of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Zendesk shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Zendesk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CHURCHILL CAP C/SH and Zendesk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHURCHILL CAP C/SH 0 3 3 0 2.50 Zendesk 0 3 18 0 2.86

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH currently has a consensus price target of $18.80, suggesting a potential upside of 9.30%. Zendesk has a consensus price target of $94.94, suggesting a potential upside of 21.17%. Given Zendesk’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zendesk is more favorable than CHURCHILL CAP C/SH.

Profitability

This table compares CHURCHILL CAP C/SH and Zendesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHURCHILL CAP C/SH N/A 10.86% 4.04% Zendesk -21.97% -26.50% -8.18%

Summary

Zendesk beats CHURCHILL CAP C/SH on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it provides Zendesk Sunshine, a customer relationship management platform; Zendesk Embeddables, which allow developers to embed support, chat, and guide experiences on the Web and within mobile applications; and Zendesk application platform interfaces and Apps. The company has operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, Asia, and South America. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

