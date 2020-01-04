Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) have been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a news impact score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of F stock opened at C$0.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 million and a PE ratio of 27.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. Fiore Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$0.63.

Fiore Gold Company Profile

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

