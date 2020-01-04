Fire Lotto Hits Market Capitalization of $337,043.00 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 66.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Fire Lotto has a total market cap of $337,043.00 and $715.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 574.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fire Lotto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, YoBit and TOPBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006233 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00047013 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00333650 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013569 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003245 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014493 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009786 BTC.

Fire Lotto Token Profile

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Crex24 and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

