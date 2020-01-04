First Bancorp Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:FNLC)

First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th.

First Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

FNLC opened at $30.40 on Friday. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $330.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.68.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $16.76 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FNLC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Tony C. Mckim sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $202,841.76. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

