First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,475,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24. First Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.98 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.35%.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

