First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of FR stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.86% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $106.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,592.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 848.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

