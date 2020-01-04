FirstBlood Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.94 Million (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, FirstBlood has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for about $0.0812 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, Liqui, Gatecoin and IDEX. FirstBlood has a market cap of $6.94 million and approximately $22,810.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00187074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.10 or 0.01465873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood’s launch date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io.

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Livecoin, IDEX, OKEx, Gatecoin, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

