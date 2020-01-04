FirstCoin (FRST) Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded down 23% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. FirstCoin has a total market capitalization of $75,297.00 and $26.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FirstCoin has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One FirstCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00058144 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084620 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001065 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00060295 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,364.07 or 0.99998676 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001944 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FirstCoin (FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

