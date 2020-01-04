FirstCoin Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 24% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. FirstCoin has a market cap of $74,256.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FirstCoin has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00057885 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00084222 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001214 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00064175 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,434.52 or 1.00057322 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001942 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FirstCoin (FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

