FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.43.

FE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.46. 2,970,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,612. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average is $46.31. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.