Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.49 Million

Brokerages predict that Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) will post sales of $86.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.20 million. Five9 reported sales of $72.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $322.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $321.94 million to $323.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $371.50 million, with estimates ranging from $367.63 million to $377.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIVN. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $67.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.56. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.73, a P/E/G ratio of 62.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Five9 has a 12 month low of $41.24 and a 12 month high of $69.86.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 7,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $422,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,464,712.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,273 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $960,572.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,559.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,633 shares of company stock worth $15,887,089. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Five9 by 126.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,141 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the second quarter worth $44,653,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Five9 by 49.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,253,000 after acquiring an additional 332,721 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Five9 by 25.0% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Five9 by 50.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,231,000 after acquiring an additional 224,195 shares during the period.

Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

