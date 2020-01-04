FLETA Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $324,380.00 (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. FLETA has a total market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $324,380.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FLETA has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One FLETA token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLETA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00187228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.01462596 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00122296 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,787,865 tokens. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain.

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.