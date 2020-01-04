FLO (FLO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,951.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, FLO has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One FLO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $8,951.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00063620 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 58.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

