FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,266 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.99% of FNCB Bancorp worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 1,205.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 824,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 61,499 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $426,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FNCB Bancorp by 440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 49,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in FNCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FNCB opened at $8.35 on Friday. FNCB Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78.

FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp Inc , formerly First National Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for First National Community Bank (the Bank). The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and operating the Bank, which provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.