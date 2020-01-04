Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

FOMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Foamix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 1,759.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 306,200 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,115,810 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 283,517 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 525,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Crow Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 127.7% in the third quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 87,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOMX stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 230,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,597. The stock has a market cap of $201.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foamix Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.