Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.
FOMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 1,759.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 306,200 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,115,810 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 283,517 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 525,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Crow Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 127.7% in the third quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 87,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FOMX stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 230,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,597. The stock has a market cap of $201.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foamix Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Foamix Pharmaceuticals
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.
