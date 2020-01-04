Force Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $892,221.00 (FOR)

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Force Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Force Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00039357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $440.99 or 0.05950656 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029470 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036016 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001970 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001254 BTC.

About Force Protocol

Force Protocol (FOR) is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Force Protocol

Force Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

