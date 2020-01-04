Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,441.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 25,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,596. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.21. 45,040,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,809,734. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

